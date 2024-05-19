Dallas shooting: Police searching for suspect in South Dallas deadly shooting
DALLAS - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Saturday morning in South Dallas.
Officers were called to a shooting on York Street, near S. Second Avenue, around 5:40 a.m.
23-year-old Curtis Dowell was found shot at the location. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators have issued an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Jamee Parsons in connection to the shooting.
Police say he is not in custody at this time.
Dallas police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.