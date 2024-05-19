Expand / Collapse search

Dallas shooting: Police searching for suspect in South Dallas deadly shooting

Published  May 19, 2024 3:22pm CDT
South Dallas
DALLAS - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Saturday morning in South Dallas.

Officers were called to a shooting on York Street, near S. Second Avenue, around 5:40 a.m.

23-year-old Curtis Dowell was found shot at the location. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators have issued an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Jamee Parsons in connection to the shooting.

Police say he is not in custody at this time.

