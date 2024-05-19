Richardson home hit with dozens of bullets in overnight shooting

Richardson police are looking for the person or people who fired dozens of shots at a vacant home in the middle of a neighborhood.

Surveillance video captured the moment the quiet neighborhood was woken up by rapid gunfire.

Once the shooting stops, a car speeds off and the street goes quiet again.

Shane Burke's security camera caught the shooting.

"This is outrageous. This can’t happen anywhere and certainly not in our neighborhood," said Burke.

The incident happened around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Burke's security cameras even caught the car driving away.

"For it to happen in the middle of the night, while everybody’s sleeping in their homes with their families, with their children, with their animals, I’m just very, very disturbed by this," he said.

Police say they found numerous shell casings on the street and sidewalk.

The house on Melrose Drive is riddled with bullet holes in the brick exterior, windows, and fence.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

"Woke up and really just heard, ‘boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,’ and sort of kept going. So heart rate shot up," said Rebekah Rose, who lives across the street.

Rose peeked out the window, but didn’t see anything.

"Once the gunfire stopped, it was quiet again. So really didn’t hear vehicles – not to say that there weren’t any – didn't hear any arguing, really didn’t hear anything besides the gunfire," she said.

Police say the house was vacant at the time of the shooting and no one was injured.

Neighbors told us there had been a "For Sale" sign in the yard, but it was taken Saturday after the shooting.

Barbara Marshall hopes and prays it was random and not targeted.

The gunshots made her jolt out of bed.

She’s lived in the same house on Melrose Drive for almost 50 years and says her street has never been the center of a shooting investigation.

"Why did they pick that house? And who was it? And I was very concerned about my neighbors next door having two small children," said Marshall.

Richardson Police say by the time they got there the shooters were gone.

"Don’t come into our neighborhood and do this," Burke said. "This is not okay. We’ve got to find these guys."

Richardson Police wouldn’t share how many guns were used or what type of guns were used in the shooting.

No arrests have been made.