Trial begins for man accused of shooting Burleson police officer, killing woman

By
Updated  April 15, 2024 10:48am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The capital murder trial of Jerry Don Elders got underway on Monday morning.

Elders is accused of shooting a Burleson officer and murdering a woman during a carjacking in April 2021.

Jerry Elders

Police say Elders shot and wounded Burleson Officer Joshua Lott before carjacking 60-year-old Robin Waddell on County Road 802. She later died.

He was eventually captured in Gainesville, Texas.

If Elders is found guilty he could face life in prison or the death penalty.