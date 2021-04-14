Police search for suspect who shot officer near Burleson High School

article

A Burleson police officer was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after being shot several times.

Sources told FOX 4 the officer was shot three times.

It happened during a traffic stop on Hillside Drive, which is in a neighborhood near Burleson High School.

Police have that neighborhood locked down as they look for the shooter.

Other officers drove the wounded officer to the hospital.

The officer’s condition is not yet known.

The Burleson Police Department said it would release more information later in the morning.