Closing arguments were held Thursday in the trial of a man accused of shooting a Burleson police officer, then carjacking and killing a woman.

Jerry Elders is on trial for capital murder in Johnson County.

Prosecutors say he shot Joshua Lott during a traffic stop in 2021, then kidnapped and killed 60-year-old Robin Waddell and stole her truck.

If convicted, Elders could face life in prison or the death penalty.