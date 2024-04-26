Prosecutors push for death penalty for convicted murderer Jerry Don Elders

Testimony continued Friday in the punishment phase of the trial for convicted murderer Jerry Don Elders.

Prosecutors presented several witnesses in their effort to push for the death penalty.

"It breaks my heart, it physically makes me sick to my stomach to see everything we’ve gone through," said Kim Bamburg, Elders' sister.

Bamburg sobbed at times and told the jury her brother blamed others, including the victims, for his actions during the April 2021 fatal shooting spree.

On Thursday, a jury convicted Elders of capital murder after he shot and wounded Burleson police officer Joshua Lott during a traffic stop.

He also kidnapped, shot and killed 60-year-old Robin Waddell during a carjacking.

[PROSECUTOR: "Has he blamed Officer Lott for what happened?"]

"Yes," Bamburg replied.

[PROSECUTOR: "Has he blamed Officer Lott for him shooting Robin Waddell?"]

"Not to my knowledge," Bamburg said.

[PROSECUTOR: "Has he said to you, if Officer Lott would’ve reacted differently he never would’ve made it to Robin’s house?"]

"I believe so, yes, Bamburg replied.

The second day of the punishment phase included several state witnesses.

Elders, at times, took notes as prosecutors worked to convince jurors that he would be a danger to society, even a prison society.

They're asking for the death penalty.

Another witness, Amber Allen, says she twice-married Elders while he was in jail and got it annulled each time, only to marry him a third time when he was released.

She says she believed he cared for her, but mainly he used her because he needed money and company.

[PROSECUTORS: "You feel the letters and phone calls and communication you had throughout your various three marriages, you feel like you were manipulated to giving him what he wanted."]

"To a degree," Allen said.

Testimony in the punishment phase will resume Tuesday morning.