Anesthesiologist who realized IV bags were behind patient emergencies testifies

In the fourth day of testimony in the trial of Dallas doctor Raynaldo Ortiz, jurors heard from the doctor who first realized that IV bags were the cause of several unexplained medical emergencies.

Ortiz is accused of injecting dangerous drugs into IV bags at the Baylor Scott & White Surgicare in North Dallas, leading to 11 patients suffering cardiac emergencies and the death of a fellow doctor.

Raynaldo Ortiz

Dr. Thomas Hung testified about the horrific events that unfolded during a simple surgery to repair 18-year-old Jack Adlerstein's broken nose after a bike accident.

Hung said there were signs of fluid in his lungs.

"Someone suggested we change the IV bag," testified Hung.

Dr. Thomas Hung

In one minute, Jack's condition improved.

The doctor who suggested changing the IV bag was anesthesiologist Dr. Chad Marsden.

Dr. Marsden testified about how he came to the realization that IV bags could be behind a string of cardiac emergencies in patients at the center.

Dr. Chad Marsden

On Friday, August 19, 2022, his patient, Kelly Pifer, experienced skyrocketing blood pressure and, unlike any other case, he could not control it with medication.

She was rushed to the emergency room.

Dr. Marsden noticed the nurse there gave her a new IV bag, so she could chart the volumes. Pifer's condition improved and she survived the event.

Over the weekend, Dr. Marsden said he could not stop thinking about the case, because nothing about it made sense.

When Pifer's surgeon called him, he told her, "If a week from now you told me an investigation found someone was putting epinephrine in IV bags, I would be horrified, but not surprised."

He said he knew it sounded outlandish.

He called the Surgicare's administrator, Ashley Burks to see if he could come look at charts for unusual cases.

He had the opportunity that Wednesday. When he pulled up, an ambulance was already there.

Related article

The patient in distress was Jack Adlerstein.

After Jack was transported to the hospital, he instructed personnel that nothing should leave the room.

He found a wrapper for an IV bag, and it had a small hole in it.

Former U.S. attorney Paul Coggins says the government could soon rest its case.

"If I were a prosecutor and I presented a case like this, and I had so much powerful testimony, not just a 1-2 punch, but a 1-2-3-4 punch, where they are hit with all these emotional stories, I would think an ideal time for me to rest would be Friday afternoon. Send this jury home for the weekend thinking about my case," Coggins said.

READ MORE:

Some jurors asked the judge if court will still be in session on Monday, the day of the total solar eclipse.

The judge said yes, but he will give an extended lunch break, so jurors are able to view the eclipse outside.