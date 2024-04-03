Teen who survived alleged tainted IV bag testifies against Dallas doctor

A 19-year-old survivor of an alleged tainted IV bag during surgery testified Wednesday that he thought he was going to die.

The teen suffered cardiac arrest during a routine nose surgery in 2022.

His surgeon testified the young man was foaming at the mouth.

Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz is accused of tainting the young man's IV bag.

The husband of a doctor who died from one of those IV bags also testified about the harrowing ordeal he went through.

Jack Adlerstein was 18 years old when prosecutors say he went into cardiac arrest in the middle of surgery.

The surgery was only supposed to last two hours, but the teenager didn’t wake up until the next day at a different hospital, unable to breathe or move.

Wednesday evening, the Adlerstein family walked out of the federal courthouse in Downtown Dallas after testifying in the trial for a Dallas doctor accused of poisoning patients' IV bags.

Adlerstein, who is now 19 years old, was questioned about his August 2022 surgery at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare in North Dallas.

It was supposed to be a two-hour surgery for his broken nose, which he got in a motorbike accident.

Alderstein said, instead, he woke up nearly 36 hours later in the ICU feeling "out of it" and believing he was going to die.

Adlerstein's surgeon, Dr. Thomas Hung, was also called to the stand Wednesday afternoon.

The ear, nose, and throat doctor told the jury that what was intended to be a routine surgery he's performed countless times turned into a terrifying experience.

Dr. Hung said after a new IV bag was added mid-surgery, there were complications of excessive bleeding, foaming of the mouth, and extreme blood pressure.

Dr. Hung said another doctor came into the room to help and suggested to switch the IV bags, based on an incident a week prior.

A minute after the switch, Hung said Adlerstein stabilized.

The young man’s mother also testified.

She said once her son recovered, he went back to Baylor Scott & White Surgicare the next week to finish the nose surgery.

Mrs. Adlerstein stated she made the nurse show her the IV bag had been under lock and key to provide extra reassurance.

During cross examination, Ortiz's defense team brought up Adlerstein’s previously diagnosed high blood pressure.

Dr. Hung said the teen’s medications didn't raise any alarms prior to surgery, and Adlerstein’s mother said his high blood pressure had never been a concern.

Wednesday morning, the husband of an anesthesiologist who died after using a tainted IV bag took the stand.

Dr. Melanie Kaspar worked at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare.

She came home from work in June 2022 not feeling well, so she asked her husband, John Kaspar, to help her administer the bag.

Kaspar said, five minutes later, his wife started screaming to call an ambulance.

He said his biggest regret was not immediately ripping the IV bag out.

A nurse from Baylor Scott & White was also on the stand.

She brought up another case, a 17-year-old girl who had a surgery in July 2022.

The nurse said the surgery went as planned, but right before she was wheeled to the recovery room, she was given a new IV bag.

Minutes later, the teen began foaming at the mouth, turning gray, and her oxygen levels dropped.

The teenager managed to survive.

This trial is set to go into next week.

Court will resume Thursday morning at 9 a.m. with Dr. Hung's testimony.