Witnesses recall 'unexplained emergencies' in Dallas IV bag tampering trial

Jurors in an IV bag tampering trial will hear more testimony on Wednesday about the Dallas doctor accused of poisoning those bags.

On the first day of witness testimony, Baylor Scott and White Surgicare’s administrator told jurors that unexplained cardiac emergencies kept happening after routine procedures at the outpatient center on Coit Road in North Dallas.

Ashley Burks choked back tears while describing her concerns about the situation. She said it occurred over a period of months in 2022.

"We were perplexed because the incidents were happening under different doctors and nurses," she said. "We were desperately trying to figure out what was going on."

In 2021, Burks said there were five transfers to hospitals for complications or emergencies. But during a four-month period month in 2022, that number soared to 14.

After a life-threatening scare involving an 18-year-old patient, Burks testified they looked at his IV bag and found a hole in it.

Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz is on trial for injecting heart-stopping drugs into the IV bags.

Prosecutors said he was trying to deflect attention from an earlier investigation into his actions while working at the center.

Paul Coggins, a former U.S. Attorney who now handles white-collar crimes, said the defense will work to raise doubts in the minds of one or two jurors about Dr. Ortiz’s role.

"One of the things the defense is gonna try to do is cast doubt on this whole motive argument that he was trying to shift blame on other people because he’d had such run-ins with the Texas Medical Board and with the authorities and things like that. That he was sort of taking it out on others in this kind of crazy way. They will try to cast doubt on that, saying he had no motive to commit this kind of crime," he said. "And the second thing is they are going to try to show others had an opportunity to do this."

In addition to the 11 patients affected by the tainted IV bags, a fellow doctor who took a bag home to rehydrate died.

If Ortiz is convicted of the tampering charges, he faces a possible life sentence in federal prison.