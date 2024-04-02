Testimony begins in trial for Dallas doctor accused of putting heart-stopping meds in IV bags

Witness testimony begins Tuesday in the trial for a Dallas doctor accused of poisoning IV bags with heart-stopping drugs.

On the first day of trial, prosecutors outlined Raynaldo Ortiz’s alleged motive – to make other doctors look bad.

Prosecutors will now try to convince the jury the alleged poisoning began soon after Baylor Scott and White started investigating Ortiz because one of his patients stopped breathing.

They said Ortiz can be seen on video placing IV bags into a warmer, and minutes after the IV bags were used patients suffered cardiac emergencies.

It happened several times at Baylor Scott and White Surgicare in North Dallas between May and August of 2022.

Dr. Ortiz had already been disciplined in 2018, and again in 2021 and 2022.

Prosecutors said he was in financial trouble and that desperate times called for desperate measures.

But John Nicholson, the public defender for Ortiz, told the jury he is proud to represent him and that this is a case of "confirmation bias," where a person only sees where they want to see.

He showed videos of many other people at the facility handling the IV bags. He added that Ortiz often did helpful things that other doctors didn’t do.

A total of 11 patients suffered cardiac emergencies after being treated with tainted IV bags, and a doctor who used one of the bags to rehydrate at a home died.

If convicted of tampering charges, Ortiz faces a possible life sentence in federal prison.