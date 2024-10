Election Day is closing in and if you're looking to see what will be on your ballot, we have where you can look.

Ballots can differ by county due to county elections. Therefore, you have to be sure you're looking at the ballot for your specific county.

Below we have links to where to find the sample ballots and more in North Texas.

Dallas County

Tarrant County

Collin County

Denton County

Ellis County

Rockwall County