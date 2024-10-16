Where to Vote: Tarrant County early voting locations
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - Here is a list of the Tarrant County early voting locations for the November 5, 2024, general election. Early voting is from October 21st through November 1st.
From Monday, October 21st through Friday, October 25th, early voting times are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Saturday, October 26th, the polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Sunday, October 27th, the polling locations will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Then, from October 28th through November 1st, the polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
- Bob Duncan Center 2800 S Center Street Arlington 76014
- Elzie Odom Athletic Center 1601 NE Green Oaks Boulevard Arlington 76006
- City of Arlington South Service Center 1100 SW Green Oaks Boulevard Arlington 76017
- Ron Wright Lake Arlington Branch Library 4000 W Green Oaks Boulevard Arlington 76016
- Tarrant County Subcourthouse in Arlington 700 E Abram Street Arlington 76010
- Tarrant County College Southeast Campus ESCT – The HUB, 1st floor 2100 Southeast Parkway Arlington 76018
- University of Texas at Arlington Maverick Activities Center 500 W Nedderman Drive Arlington 76019
- Azle ISD PD 483 Sandy Beach Road, Suite A Azle 76020
- Bedford Public Library 2424 Forest Ridge Drive Bedford 76021
- Benbrook Community Center 228 San Angelo Avenue Benbrook 76126
- Blue Mound Community Center 1824 Fagan Drive Blue Mound 76131
- Colleyville Recreation Center Annex A 5008 Roberts Road Colleyville 76034
- Crouch Event Center in Bicentennial Park 900 E Glendale Street Crowley 76036
- Vietnamese American Community Home 2117 Roosevelt Drive Dalworthington Gardens 76013
- Euless Family Life Senior Center 300 W Midway Drive Euless 76039
- Forest Hill Civic and Convention Center 6901 Wichita Street Forest Hill 76140
- Charles F. Griffin Building 3212 Miller Avenue Fort Worth 76119
- Como Community Center 4660 Horne Street Fort Worth 76107
- Diamond Hill/Jarvis Branch Library 1300 NE 35th Street Fort Worth 76106
- Dionne Phillips Bagsby Southwest Subcourthouse 6551 Granbury Road Fort Worth 76133
- Golden Triangle Branch Library 4264 Golden Triangle Boulevard Fort Worth 76244
- Handley‐Meadowbrook Community Center 6201 Beaty Street Fort Worth 76112
- James Avenue Service Center 5001 James Avenue Fort Worth 76115
- Northside Community Center 1100 NW 18th Street Fort Worth 76164
- Southside Community Center 959 E Rosedale Street Fort Worth 76104
- Southwest Community Center 6300 Welch Avenue Fort Worth 76133
- Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary rice Hall ‐ Lobby 4521 Frazier Avenue Fort Worth 76115
- Summerglen Branch Library 4205 Basswood Boulevard Fort Worth 76137
- Tarrant County College Northwest Campus WFSC 1403A 4801 Marine Creek Parkway Fort Worth 76179
- Tarrant County College South Campus Student Center SSTU 1112 5301 Campus Drive Fort Worth 76119
- Tarrant County Elections Center Main Early Voting Site 2700 Premier Street Fort Worth 76111
- Tarrant County Plaza Building 201 Burnett Street Fort Worth 76102
- Texas Christian University Brown‐Lupton University Union 2901 Stadium Drive Fort Worth 76129
- UNT – Health Science Center IREB ‐ Lobby 3430 Camp Bowie Boulevard Fort Worth 76107
- Worth Heights Community Center 3551 New York Avenue Fort Worth 76110
- Asia Times Square Main building 2625 W Pioneer Parkway Grand Prairie 75051
- Grapevine Public Library 1201 Municipal Way Grapevine 76051
- Haltom City Senior Center 3201 Friendly Lane Haltom City 76117
- Legacy Learning Center Northwest ISD 501 School House Road Haslet 76052
- Brookside Center 1244 Brookside Drive Hurst 76053
- Tarrant County Northeast Courthouse 645 Grapevine Highway Hurst 76054
- Tarrant County College Northeast Campus Student Center NSTU 1506 – The Galley 828 W Harwood Road Hurst 76054
- Keller Town Hall 1100 Bear Creek Parkway Keller 76248
- Kennedale Community Center 316 W 3rd Street Kennedale 76060
- Sheriff’s Office North Patrol Division 6651 Lake Worth Boulevard Lake Worth 76135
- Tarrant County Subcourthouse at Mansfield 1100 E Broad Street Mansfield 76063
- Vernon Newsom Stadium 3700 E Broad Street Mansfield 76063
- City Point United Methodist Church Duncan Family Life Center 7301 Glenview Drive N Richland Hills 76180
- Former Bursey Road Senior Adult Center 7301 Bursey Road N Richland Hills 76182
- Southlake Town Hall 1400 Main Street Southlake 76092
- White Settlement Public Library 8215 White Settlement Road White Settlement 76108
If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.
Anderson County | Bosque County | Collin County | Cooke County | Dallas County | Delta County | Denton County | Ellis County | Erath County |
Fannin County | Freestone County | Henderson County | Hill County | Hood County | Hopkins County | Hunt County | Jack County | Johnson County | Kaufman County | Lamar County | Navarro County | Palo Pinto County | Parker County | Rains County | Red River County | Rockwall County | Somervell County | Tarrant County | Van Zandt County | Wise County
If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.