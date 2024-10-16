Where to Vote: Tarrant County early voting locations

article

Here is a list of the Tarrant County early voting locations for the November 5, 2024, general election. Early voting is from October 21st through November 1st.

From Monday, October 21st through Friday, October 25th, early voting times are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Saturday, October 26th, the polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Sunday, October 27th, the polling locations will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Then, from October 28th through November 1st, the polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Bob Duncan Center 2800 S Center Street Arlington 76014

Elzie Odom Athletic Center 1601 NE Green Oaks Boulevard Arlington 76006

City of Arlington South Service Center 1100 SW Green Oaks Boulevard Arlington 76017

Ron Wright Lake Arlington Branch Library 4000 W Green Oaks Boulevard Arlington 76016

Tarrant County Subcourthouse in Arlington 700 E Abram Street Arlington 76010

Tarrant County College Southeast Campus ESCT – The HUB, 1st floor 2100 Southeast Parkway Arlington 76018

University of Texas at Arlington Maverick Activities Center 500 W Nedderman Drive Arlington 76019

Azle ISD PD 483 Sandy Beach Road, Suite A Azle 76020

Bedford Public Library 2424 Forest Ridge Drive Bedford 76021

Benbrook Community Center 228 San Angelo Avenue Benbrook 76126

Blue Mound Community Center 1824 Fagan Drive Blue Mound 76131

Colleyville Recreation Center Annex A 5008 Roberts Road Colleyville 76034

Crouch Event Center in Bicentennial Park 900 E Glendale Street Crowley 76036

Vietnamese American Community Home 2117 Roosevelt Drive Dalworthington Gardens 76013

Euless Family Life Senior Center 300 W Midway Drive Euless 76039

Forest Hill Civic and Convention Center 6901 Wichita Street Forest Hill 76140

Charles F. Griffin Building 3212 Miller Avenue Fort Worth 76119

Como Community Center 4660 Horne Street Fort Worth 76107

Diamond Hill/Jarvis Branch Library 1300 NE 35th Street Fort Worth 76106

Dionne Phillips Bagsby Southwest Subcourthouse 6551 Granbury Road Fort Worth 76133

Golden Triangle Branch Library 4264 Golden Triangle Boulevard Fort Worth 76244

Handley‐Meadowbrook Community Center 6201 Beaty Street Fort Worth 76112

James Avenue Service Center 5001 James Avenue Fort Worth 76115

Northside Community Center 1100 NW 18th Street Fort Worth 76164

Southside Community Center 959 E Rosedale Street Fort Worth 76104

Southwest Community Center 6300 Welch Avenue Fort Worth 76133

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary rice Hall ‐ Lobby 4521 Frazier Avenue Fort Worth 76115

Summerglen Branch Library 4205 Basswood Boulevard Fort Worth 76137

Tarrant County College Northwest Campus WFSC 1403A 4801 Marine Creek Parkway Fort Worth 76179

Tarrant County College South Campus Student Center SSTU 1112 5301 Campus Drive Fort Worth 76119

Tarrant County Elections Center Main Early Voting Site 2700 Premier Street Fort Worth 76111

Tarrant County Plaza Building 201 Burnett Street Fort Worth 76102

Texas Christian University Brown‐Lupton University Union 2901 Stadium Drive Fort Worth 76129

UNT – Health Science Center IREB ‐ Lobby 3430 Camp Bowie Boulevard Fort Worth 76107

Worth Heights Community Center 3551 New York Avenue Fort Worth 76110

Asia Times Square Main building 2625 W Pioneer Parkway Grand Prairie 75051

Grapevine Public Library 1201 Municipal Way Grapevine 76051

Haltom City Senior Center 3201 Friendly Lane Haltom City 76117

Legacy Learning Center Northwest ISD 501 School House Road Haslet 76052

Brookside Center 1244 Brookside Drive Hurst 76053

Tarrant County Northeast Courthouse 645 Grapevine Highway Hurst 76054

Tarrant County College Northeast Campus Student Center NSTU 1506 – The Galley 828 W Harwood Road Hurst 76054

Keller Town Hall 1100 Bear Creek Parkway Keller 76248

Kennedale Community Center 316 W 3rd Street Kennedale 76060

Sheriff’s Office North Patrol Division 6651 Lake Worth Boulevard Lake Worth 76135

Tarrant County Subcourthouse at Mansfield 1100 E Broad Street Mansfield 76063

Vernon Newsom Stadium 3700 E Broad Street Mansfield 76063

City Point United Methodist Church Duncan Family Life Center 7301 Glenview Drive N Richland Hills 76180

Former Bursey Road Senior Adult Center 7301 Bursey Road N Richland Hills 76182

Southlake Town Hall 1400 Main Street Southlake 76092

White Settlement Public Library 8215 White Settlement Road White Settlement 76108

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.