Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks concert at AT&T Stadium rescheduled due to COVID-19

article

The much-anticipated Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington will have to be anticipated for a little longer than expected.

On Tuesday, AT&T Stadium announced that the show scheduled for this Saturday would be postponed due to an ongoing illness within Stevie Nicks' band.

There is already a new date for the concert, March 9, 2024.

"Stevie and her band apologize to the fans for the reschedule, but they look forward to eventually delivering the show everyone deserves," the stadium said in a statement.

AT&T Stadium says that all tickets for Saturday's show will still be honored for the new date.

More details will be emailed to ticket holders.

Nicks already had to reschedule solo shows in Northern California, Oklahoma City and New Orleans due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

MORE SHOWS COMING TO DFW:

In 2021, the Fleetwood Mac singer canceled all of her music festival performances over concerns about the illness

Arlington was supposed to be the second stop on Joel and Nicks' "Two Icons One Night" tour.