Internet falls in love with Arlington shelter dog’s silly smile

article

A dog at the Arlington animal shelter has a face that many online are falling in love with.

The shelter shared a picture of Bitsy on Facebook with the caption, "The face you make when you make your adoption mall debut…"

The 3-year-old pit bull terrier mix is considered a VIP pet, so her adoption fee is discounted.

Shelter staff members said she may be a little hard of hearing but otherwise has a great personality.

They’re hoping the picture of her silly smile can help her find a good home.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Bitsy (Arlington Animal Services)

For more information about Bitsy or other adoptable pets, visit the Arlington Animal Service website.