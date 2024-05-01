Woman charged with helping Irving double murder suspect avoid arrest

Irving police have arrested a woman they say helped a murder suspect get away from police.

Escarleth Mejia is in custody at the Irving City Jail where she is charged with hindering the apprehension of a known felon.

Escarleth Mejia

Police say Mejia helped Hector Vicente Paguada flee the city after he allegedly murdered 55-year-old mother Juana Rodriguez and her 23-year-old daughter Nayeli Medina this January.

Paguada was Medina's boyfriend, according to police.

Police documents say Medina's 5-year-old son told investigators that Paguada killed the two women in front of him as they were fighting.

Through witness interviews, investigators learned the two had been in several fights over a car title, which she purchased from Paguada.

Hector Paguada

Irving police did not say how Mejia helped Paguada avoid arrest.

She is the fourth person arrested in connection to the murder.

While searching for Paguada, police arrested 34-year-old Nicolle Martinez Tome and Paguada’s sister, 30-year-old Yudi Mabel Paguada Ruiz. The two women were charged with tampering with evidence with intent to impair an investigation.

They were allegedly paid $100 to get rid of Paguada's SUV.

Yeferi Josue Aguilera Hernandez, 32, was also charged with hindering apprehension of a known felon.

Yeferi Josue Aguilera Hernandez

Irving police say they are still searching for Paguada.

Police records show Paguada has a criminal past. He was arrested by Irving police in 2016 for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old and getting her pregnant, and he served probation.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts are asked to call 911 immediately and not to attempt to contact or apprehend the suspect.