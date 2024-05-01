Gang member who shot at Fort Worth police during chase sentenced to 60 years in prison

A documented gang member who shot at Fort Worth police officers during a high-speed chase has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Eliseo Suarez, 25, pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault of a public servant.

Eliseo Suarez

In August 2022, Suarez was inside a car that police identified as stolen.

When police tried to pull the car over, it sped up.

Fort Worth police say Suarez leaned outside the passenger side of the car with a shotgun and fired at officers.

The chase ended when the car crashed into a landscaper's truck.

No officers were injured in the incident.

At the time, Suarez was wanted on three felony warrants.

Charges against the driver were dropped.