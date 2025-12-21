2 members of Frisco Triathlon Club killed in Denton County collision

The Brief Two cyclists died Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle on FM 455 East near Pilot Point in Denton County. The victims were active athletes and members of the Frisco Triathlon Club, which plans a memorial run on Christmas Eve. The driver's identity and the cause of the crash have not been released as the police investigation remains ongoing.



Members of North Texas’ cycling community are continuing to mourn the loss of two cyclists killed in a crash Saturday morning in Denton County, as friends reflect on their lives and urge drivers to be more cautious on the road.

Pilot Point police responded around 8:19 a.m. to reports that two cyclists had been hit on FM 455 East, just east of Fritcher Road. Authorities said multiple law enforcement agencies and emergency crews responded to the scene.

Emergency crews from multiple agencies provided aid at the scene. One cyclist was transported to Celina Methodist Hospital, where he later died. The other was airlifted to Medical City Plano and also died from his injuries, police said.

Tommy Johnson, owner of Sport Speed Lab and a close friend of both men for more than a decade, said he had planned to join them on the ride that morning but decided to go to work instead.

"I couldn’t believe it. I was supposed to go on that ride," Johnson said.

Johnson said he initially believed Kocher’s injuries were survivable before learning that both men had died.

"And then a few minutes later, she texted that they had both passed away, and it is just a shock, just numb, not knowing what to think," he said.

Johnson said he spent thousands of hours cycling with Mages and Kocher over the years, bonding through triathlons and endurance races. He recalled completing Ironman California with Kocher last year and waiting for him at the finish line.

Road safety and awareness in North Texas

While grieving the loss of his friends, Johnson said the tragedy underscores the risks cyclists face even when taking precautions, such as using lights and radar devices to alert them to approaching vehicles.

"There’s lots of things we do to try to be safe for sure, but we’re always at the mercy of the motorists," he said.

Johnson urged drivers to slow down and give cyclists space.

"Be patient," he said. "A few seconds, slowing down and passing at a safe distance could save someone’s life."

Ongoing investigation and upcoming Memorial Santa Run

Police have not released information about the driver involved in the crash and said the investigation remains ongoing.

The Frisco Triathlon Club announced plans to hold a Santa Run on Christmas Eve to honor Mages and Kocher and celebrate their lives within the cycling community.