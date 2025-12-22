Dallas neighbors use permits to block traffic near viral holiday mansion display

The Brief Neighbors are using a special event permit to restrict vehicle and foot traffic near the viral Preston Hollow display through Christmas. The restrictions follow safety concerns and traffic issues caused by the home's massive popularity on social media during previous seasons. City Council plans to review the issue in 2026 to find a permanent balance between neighborhood events and public disruptions.



The city is making it harder for Texans to see viral Christmas lights at a Preston Hollow home, but there's little the city can do in this situation, so city staff shared what options residents have.

Neighbors took action by applying for a special event permit in an effort to limit the traffic brought by the outlandish holiday display.

Christmas display facing new restrictions

What we know:

Last year, this home on DeLoache Ave in Preston Hollow went viral for its elaborate Christmas lights display. Thousands of residents came out to see it.

They came again in October to see the extravagant Halloween decorations.

While the displays do bring joy to those who stop by, it has angered many who live there.

Cost of viral holiday displays

Local perspective:

The home has been a topic of discussion at the Dallas City Council meeting. Councilwoman Gay Willis, who represents this area, says the city's options are limited, so city staff advised the residents of their options, and the residents took advantage of one.

Through a group called Preston Hollow Citizens for a Safer Community, they applied for and paid for a special event permit for the month of December. It allows the group to restrict vehicle and foot traffic on the weekends.

It will also limit visitors in the neighborhood through Christmas.

What they're saying:

"The neighbors are negatively impacted by the traffic, and there are safety concerns, of course, so it's kind of a yin and a yang of a difficult thing that's very popular," said neighbor Randy Zeller. "Overall, I'd say this season has been less intense traffic wise than last year, so overall I'd say that's a good thing."

Using permits to manage holiday crowds

Dig deeper:

The street closures are monitored by four off-duty police officers paid for by neighbors.

FOX 4 was there on Monday, where people were able to walk in the neighborhood to see the house, but the street was closed to vehicles from 5-10 pm.

To minimize the traffic even more, people have 'no parking' signs outside their homes.

The homeowners wanted to remain anonymous but sent us videos that showed parked cars out front and people walking up the street.

Future city council regulations

What's next:

Councilwoman Willis sent a statement that says in part, "I’m hopeful that in 2026, the Council can examine this issue and strike the right balance between protecting neighborhood events while adding guardrails for extraordinary disruptions such as this."

FOX 4 also received a statement from Chris Bowers, the attorney representing Preston Hollow Citizens for a Safer Community:

"My clients share the community's desire to celebrate holiday traditions. They recognize that a homeowner can display holiday lights as a way to celebrate the season.

But the current situation has reached a critical breaking point. The overwhelming influx of thousands of vehicles and pedestrians to this street and nearby streets nightly has created a state of total gridlock. This gridlock traps my clients and other residents in their homes, thereby preventing them from celebrating the season with their family and friends.

Public safety is our primary concern. For example, we’re extremely concerned that small children and other onlookers standing in the middle of the street could be hit by vehicles in the dark. This congestion has already resulted in an injury to a police officer and continues to obstruct emergency vehicles, creating an unacceptable risk to this area of the City.

It is disappointing that despite these severe impacts, the homeowner responsible continues to aggressively market the display without implementing any traffic mitigation or safety measures. Prioritizing a spectacle over the safety and basic rights of one's neighbors and thousands of visitors is fundamentally at odds with the true spirit of the holiday season."