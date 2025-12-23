H-E-B gives customers free groceries for Christmas after computer glitch

Shoppers at an H-E-B store in North Texas were surprised with free groceries just in time for the Christmas holiday.

H-E-B's Christmas Gift

What we know:

Shelley Browder shared a video of what happened as she was shopping at the store in Burleson on Monday morning.

She said something caused all the cash registers to go down.

Her video shows a store representative thanking customers for their patience.

"H-E-B, we love having you as our customers. Thank you for waiting with us. Unfortunately, the computers are not coming back up right now," the employee named Destanie announces.

While some people groaned, the sentiment didn’t last very long.

"Today, everything that you have, we are going to back you up. And we hope every one of you have a very Merry Christmas and continues to shop with us," Destanie continues.

The customers then began to applaud and cheer as they realized they were getting free groceries.

What they're saying:

Browder said the store’s gesture was an early Christmas gift for everyone who was shopping at the time.

"This is why we love our H-E-B!!," she said.

"H-E-B is committed to serving our customers year-round and especially during the holidays. During this busy holiday season when our registers were temporarily down at one of our stores, we gave all those with full baskets their groceries for free. The customer experience is at the heart of what we do!" said Mabrie Jackson, H-E-B's managing director of public affairs, said in a statement to FOX 4.

H-E-B in North Texas

Big picture view:

Over the past few years, H-E-B has made its expansion into North Texas, bringing a cult-like following. People have lined up for hours before new store openings in hopes of being one of the first shoppers.

The chain now has locations in Allen, Frisco, McKinney, Plano, Prosper, Melissa, Rockwall, Fort Worth, Hudson Oaks, Mansfield, Burleson, Waxahachie, Cleburne, Granbury, and Corsicana.

Additional stores are planned in Dallas, Murphy, Mid-Cities, and Denton.

Related article

The company also operates other retail brands, including Central Market and Joe V’s Smart Shop in the North Texas area.