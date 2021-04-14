5 Years Later: Midlothian police still actively investigating Missy Bevers' murder

article

Nearly five years after the still-unsolved murder of a North Texas fitness instructor, police are still looking for new leads.

Missy Bevers was killed in the early morning hours of April 18, 2016 at a church in Midlothian, southwest of Dallas. She was setting up to lead a fitness class at the time.

CONTINUED COVERAGE: Missy Bevers Murder Investigation

Security cameras captured video of one person dressed in what looked like police gear wandering the halls of the church. That person – the suspected killer – has never been identified.

There’s also video of a suspicious car driving slowly around the parking lot of nearby closed businesses around the time of the murder. It’s described as a 2010-2012 Nissan Altima, Infinity G37 or a similar vehicle.

The Midlothian Police Department recently brought in a retired federal law enforcement agent to re-examine the case, hoping a fresh look might reveal something they overlooked.

"Please know that we will continue to thoughtfully protect the release of information about Missy’s murder as long as this case remains open. There has been substantial assumption about this case as it continues to receive nationwide attention. Missy was a beloved mother, wife, daughter, and sister. She and her family, as well as the Midlothian community, deserve our best efforts," Assistant Chief Scott Brown said.

The department said it has received more than 3,000 tips and still receives tips almost daily from various sources. Investigators follow up on all credible leads.

Police believe tips from the public will eventually help them solve the case.

