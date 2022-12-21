Dangerously cold temperatures are coming to North Texas later this week with freezing temperatures and sub-zero wind chill.

Thursday Morning

Thursday morning will be cool, but nothing compared to what we expect to see later in the week.

You will likely wake up to temperatures in the 40s, but don't let that fool you the cold air is coming.

Temperatures will likely start to drop around 8 a.m. for our western counties, and around 9 a.m. for the Metro area.

A wind chill watch goes into effect from Thursday morning to Friday morning.

Thursday Afternoon/Evening

In the span of just a few hours everything changes.

Temperatures will drop quickly from the 40s into the 20s by noon.

Wind chills will hit 0 degrees around 4 p.m. on Thursday with winds blowing 25-40 mile per hour!

There is a low chance of some showers and sleet with the front.

If you have any Christmas inflatables, you will want to take them inside for this stretch.

Make sure you are covering your pipes and leaving your faucets running when you go to bed on Thursday night.

Friday

The coldest stretch of the entire forecast is Friday morning.

That's when temperatures will hit around 10 degrees in the Metroplex.

The wind chill falls all the way to -6 at 7 a.m.!

Things will be breezy with 14 to 22 mile per hour winds.

Temperatures will warm up a bit later in the day, but it will still be very cold.

Saturday

The wind will ease up a bit, but the cold temperatures will stick around.

The lows for Christmas Eve sit at 17 degrees, the high will be around 32.

Most people will be at or below freezing for 72 hours.

Sunday

Christmas morning temperatures will still be cold, with lows around 20 degrees.

Things will start to warm up a bit during the day on Christmas with highs around 44.

Remember: If your pipes do burst, you may not know it until things thaw out.

It could be a busy Christmas Day for plumbers across North Texas if people don't take precautions ahead of time.