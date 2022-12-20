LIST: Shelters and warming stations prepare to open across North Texas

Cities are stepping up preparations ahead of the arctic blast expected to send temperatures tumbling to dangerously cold levels on Thursday.

Dallas

Dallas is coordinating with the Austin Street Shelter to provide extra capacity for homeless occupants.

The city is also making accommodations for people who lose power.

"We will have all our rec centers and libraries open as warming centers during normal business hours, and if there's a need we will look at extending those hours depending on if there's a power outage or a need," said Rocky Vaz, the director of the Dallas Office of Emergency Management.

The original building for the Austin Street Center will be used to house more than 360 men and women.

The location at 2929 Hickory Street in Dallas will open overnight on Thursday, Dec. 22.

The main locations will be:

The city says it will monitor road conditions, but at this point it does not anticipate any significant issues with precipitation and ice.

For more information about the Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions you can go to their website or call the Housing Forward Crisis Help Line at 1-888-411-6802.

Fort Worth

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 5:00 p.m., St. Stephen Presbyterian Church will open to give people meals and a place to stay.

Church will rotate daily so one or more church will be open Monday through Friday.

Garland

In Garland, Axe Methodist Church will open up as a warming center on Thursday and Friday at 5:30 p.m.

You can call 972-495-6476 to check the hours that the warming station will be available if there are any updates.

Arlington

Arlington has activated its Emergency Cold Weather Shelter plan for Tuesday, Dec. 20 - Monday, Dec. 26.

The Arlington Life Shelter at 325 West Division St. will accept guests from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Once at capacity they will refer guests to the Salvation Army of North Texas. The Salvation Army's Family Center is located at 712 W. Abram Street.

More locations will be added to this list as they are announced.