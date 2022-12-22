Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas

The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries.

The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m.

Plano was one of the many cities where flurries began falling around 11 a.m. Several FOX 4 viewers shared photos and video of the snow.

The city of Granbury captured video of it snowing in the town square.

And there was a light dusting in Mineral Wells, west of Fort Worth in Palo Pinto County.

Rose Jordan, the city’s director of tourism, shared video of the white stuff falling near the ice-skating rink in Poston Square. She said the wind was blowing it sideways.

The FOX 4 Weather team said that while some people are seeing flurries, there likely won’t be any significant snow accumulation Thursday.

The roads should not be impacted, and the skies are expected to clear by the afternoon.

A hard freeze warning goes into effect from 6 p.m. Thursday evening until 9 a.m. Friday.

Things should be dry and a bit warmer by Christmas Day.