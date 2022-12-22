Expand / Collapse search

Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas

By
Published 
Plano
FOX 4

Snow falls in Coppell

North Texans got a chance to see some snow at Andrew Brown Park Central in Coppell on Thursday.

PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries.

The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m.

Plano was one of the many cities where flurries began falling around 11 a.m. Several FOX 4 viewers shared photos and video of the snow.

Snow flurries fall in Plano

Flurries were spotted across the Metroplex as arctic air moved into North Texas.

How this week's arctic blast compares to the deadly Feb. 2021 freeze

The city of Granbury captured video of it snowing in the town square.

Snow falling in Mineral Wells

Flurries were spotted across North Texas as arctic air made its way into the Metroplex Thursday.

And there was a light dusting in Mineral Wells, west of Fort Worth in Palo Pinto County.

Rose Jordan, the city’s director of tourism, shared video of the white stuff falling near the ice-skating rink in Poston Square. She said the wind was blowing it sideways.

DALLAS WEATHER: North Texas arctic blast timeline

Will it snow in Dallas for Christmas?

Dallas weather: Dec. 22 afternoon forecast

Snow is falling across the Metroplex! FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps takes a look at what is coming, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The FOX 4 Weather team said that while some people are seeing flurries, there likely won’t be any significant snow accumulation Thursday. 

The roads should not be impacted, and the skies are expected to clear by the afternoon.

A hard freeze warning goes into effect from 6 p.m. Thursday evening until 9 a.m. Friday.

Things should be dry and a bit warmer by Christmas Day.