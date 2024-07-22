Dallas shooting: Woman killed in East Oak Cliff

article

Dallas police arrested two people for a shooting that killed a woman overnight.

Officers found the victim’s body outside a home on Lanark Avenue in East Oak Cliff.

Investigators said she did not live in that neighborhood, and they don’t know why she was there.

Police charged 26-year-old Keiona Hargis and 21-year-old Deiontay Horn with the woman’s murder.

It’s not yet clear if the victim and the suspects knew each other.

There’s no word yet on a motive.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.