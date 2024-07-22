Dallas shooting: Woman killed in East Oak Cliff
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested two people for a shooting that killed a woman overnight.
Officers found the victim’s body outside a home on Lanark Avenue in East Oak Cliff.
Investigators said she did not live in that neighborhood, and they don’t know why she was there.
Police charged 26-year-old Keiona Hargis and 21-year-old Deiontay Horn with the woman’s murder.
It’s not yet clear if the victim and the suspects knew each other.
There’s no word yet on a motive.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.