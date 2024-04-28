Dallas-Fort Worth rainfall totals: North Texas soaked by rain

North Texas did not see any tornadoes from Saturday night into Sunday morning, but we did see a lot of rain.

Much of the area saw more than 2 inches of rain over the last 24 hours.

Some areas saw up to half a foot of rain.

Roads were flooded across North Texas on Sunday morning.

The official totals are yet to be released.

The record for April 28 at DFW Airport is 2.86 inches of rain. That record was set back in 1953.

It could be our second straight weekend breaking rainfall records.

Last Saturday, more than 2.3 inches of rain fell at DFW Airport, setting a record for April 20.