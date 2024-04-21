You lived through history on Saturday.

The rainfall totals at DFW Airport set a new record for April 20.

2.34 inches of rain was recorded at DFW on Saturday. That breaks the previous record of 1.52 inches.

The DFW Airport got off easily when compared to other parts of the Metroplex.

Many areas reported 3 to 4 inches of rain on Saturday.

Dallas Love Field saw 4.22 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Several events, like the Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival and Ennis Bluebonnet Festival were canceled on Saturday due to the rain.

Fortunately, the rain should be out of the way for your Sunday.

Clouds are expected to break up and temperatures will climb into the 60s under partly sunny skies as we dry out.