After a day of severe weather and even a few likely tornadoes on Friday, North Texas could be in for a few more rounds on Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Saturday Forecast: Two rounds of possible severe weather

There will be a shot at two rounds of severe weather on Saturday.

There is a conditional threat for the first round. The second, we have more confidence in.

Round 1: Early to Late Afternoon

The Storm Prediction Center says there is a moderate severe weather risk on Saturday for areas to the north and northwest. That is a 4 out of 5 on its scale.

There is a stout cap in place across North Texas, but if we get enough heating to the north and northwest and the cap does not hold, we could see all forms of severe weather. That includes 2 inch hail, strong winds and even a shot at tornadoes.

Storms could develop quickly and become severe quickly.

"If we see that cap break, you're going to want to start paying attention to the radar," said FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps.

Again, that threat is mainly to the west and north of the Metroplex.

The timing for the storms, if they do develop, starts at about 1 p.m. out to the west and moves east through about 8 p.m.

Round 2: Overnight Saturday into Sunday Morning

The second part of the forecast is late Saturday, into the early hours on Sunday.

If the cap holds for the first round of weather, then the second round has a better chance at becoming severe.

The line of storms will still develop, either way.

This round will start out to the west around 10 p.m., move into the DFW area about 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. and then make its way east.

The storms will move in the form of a squall line.

The biggest threat is strong winds, which could reach up to 70 miles per hour.

There is also a threat of quarter-sized hail, flooding and even a small chance at brief spin-up tornadoes.

Live Radar - North Texas

7-Day Forecast