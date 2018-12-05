Seats to be added to convert Globe Life Park into a football field
Developers will share plans Thursday for how Globe Life Park in Arlington will change from a baseball to a football stadium.
Former OU players reunite with Bob Stoops to play for Dallas Renegades
Coach Bob Stoops and the Dallas Renegades finally have some players to talk about after the first day of the XFL draft.
Dallas' XFL franchise will be called the Renegades
The new Dallas XFL team will be called the Renegades, league officials announced on Wednesday.
Dallas XFL team evaluates players at showcase event
The Dallas XFL team hosted a summer showcase Friday to evaluate potential players.
Ex-Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops back with XFL's Dallas team
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Bob Stoops initially rejected the idea of coming out of retirement to join the reincarnation of the XFL. Then the former Oklahoma coach had time to think about all the extra time in his schedule roughly a year and a half after he stepped away from the Sooners after 18 seasons .
Bob Stoops named coach/GM of Dallas XFL team
Former Oklahoma head football coach Bob Stoops is set to get back into football, but this time, it will be at the professional level.
New XFL franchise to play in Arlington at Globe Life Park in 2020
North Texas is one of the eight locations around the United States that will be the home to a new XFL franchise.