Dallas Renegades beat LA Wildcats 25-18 to get their first win

The Dallas Renegades got their first win in franchise history as Landry Jones was at the helm after missing the first game.

After going without a touchdown in their first seven quarters, the Renegades turned their offense on in the fourth quarter of their matchup with the Los Angeles Wildcats.

The game was tied 3-3 at halftime, and the Renegades led 6-3 in the fourth quarter after adding a field goal, but that's when the offense started to show up.

The Wilcats scored the first touchdown of the game, but the Renegades then answered with two of their own, before adding a third touchdown to seal the victory.

Former OU quarterback Landry Jones made his first start, and had 305 yards passing, with two interceptions and a touchdown.

Running back Cameron Artis-Payne had a big game, with two scores and 99 yards rushing.

The Renegaes will look to go above .500, when they head to Seattle to take on the Dragons on Saturday.