Dallas Renegades lose 'Texas Throwdown' 27-20

The Dallas Renegades lost to their in-state rival, the Houston Roughnecks, 27-20 on Sunday, in a game that has been dubbed the "Texas Throwdown."

The Renegades got off to a bad start, as quarterback Landry Jones threw three interceptions in the first quarter, as the team went down 15-0.

They were able to bring it back to 15-11 at halftime, but with the Roughnecks leading 21-20 in the fourth quarter, Jones was sacked and fumbled the ball. The Roughnecks returned it for a touchdown, and were able to hold on 27-20.

Jones limped off the field in the fourth quarter after a quarterback sneak, and Philip Nelson then took over for the last four minutes of the game.

The Renedages had a chance to tie it and possibly take the lead, as they had 1st and goal with two minutes left in the game, but a screen pass was bobbled, and then intercepted by the Roughnecks.

This loss dropped the Renegades to 2-2, and they will take on the NY Guardians on Saturday, March 7.