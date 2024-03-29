Arlington Renegades take on Birmingham Stallions in inaugural UFL game

A pair of champions will play in the inaugural United Football League game Saturday in Arlington.

The XFL champion Arlington Renegades face the USFL champion Birmingham Stallions at Choctaw Stadium. Kickoff is noon.

It’s the first game since the two spring football leagues merged at the end of last season.

Renegades Head Coach Bob Stoops said it’s going to be a tough and exciting game with the two defending champions going head-to-head.

But Stoops is pretty confident in his team, which has many of the same players and coaches as last season, including star quarterback Luis Perez.

"I really expect to pick up right where we left off," Stoops said. "From the playoff game to the championship game, really our whole team just turned it around. And now this year instead of starting rough, we want to start like we finished. And I believe we’ll have the chance to do that."

The team is hoping to finish the season as champs of the entire UFL.

"It’s going to be fun and exciting for everybody. Instead of two leagues, we have one. So that means the players, the talent on each team is going to be stronger and better. It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch and follow," Stoops said.

The game airs on FOX 4. Coverage starts at noon.