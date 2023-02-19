Arlington Renegades beat Vegas Vipers 22-20 in XFL season opener
ARLINGTON, Texas - The XFL is back, and the Arlington Renegades defense carried them to a season opening win over Vegas on Saturday.
At Choctaw Stadium, the Renegades erased a double-digit deficit with two interception returns for touchdowns.
Then they kept the Vipers from converting a two-point conversion, holding on 22-20.
The Renegades are in Houston for their next game.