Arlington Renegades beat Vegas Vipers 22-20 in XFL season opener

The XFL is back, and the Arlington Renegades defense carried them to a season opening win over Vegas on Saturday.

At Choctaw Stadium, the Renegades erased a double-digit deficit with two interception returns for touchdowns.

Then they kept the Vipers from converting a two-point conversion, holding on 22-20.

The Renegades are in Houston for their next game.