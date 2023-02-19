Expand / Collapse search

Arlington Renegades beat Vegas Vipers 22-20 in XFL season opener

By
Published 
Arlington Renegades
FOX 4
article

ARLINGTON, TX - FEBRUARY 18: Arlington Renegades wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (85) catches a pass for a first down during the game between the Arlington Renegades and the Vegas Vipers on February 18, 2023 at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo

Expand

ARLINGTON, Texas - The XFL is back, and the Arlington Renegades defense carried them to a season opening win over Vegas on Saturday.

At Choctaw Stadium, the Renegades erased a double-digit deficit with two interception returns for touchdowns.

READ MORE: Renegades return to Arlington for another XFL reboot

Then they kept the Vipers from converting a two-point conversion, holding on 22-20.

The Renegades are in Houston for their next game.