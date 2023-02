article

The Arlington Renegades’ offense stalled out during the team’s first loss of the XFL season.

Arlington played Houston for Week 2 on Sunday.

The Roughnecks took an early lead, but the Renegades turned two turnovers into 14 points.

Those were the only points the Renegades scored.

The Roughnecks – led by former Dallas Cowboys Coach Wade Phillips – shut out the Renegades in the second half and won 23-14.

Arlington hosts Orlando next week.