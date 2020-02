Landry Jones had three touchdown passes to lead the Dallas Renegades over the Seattle Dragons 24-12.

Tight end Donald Parham caught two of those touchdown passes, and had 101 yards receiving.

The Renegades trailed 12-6 at halftime, but added two touchdowns and two field goals in the second half, and kept the Dragons off the board for the rest of the game to secure their victory.

Their next matchup will be against the undefeated Houston Roughnecks.