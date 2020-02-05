XFL is almost here! Take a sneak peek at the jerseys and helmets for each team

The XFL kicks off its 10-week regular season this Saturday, Feb. 5, but many soon-to-be fans may not have a strong understanding of the sport, let alone what squad is repping their city.

Take a moment and familiarize yourself with the XFL teams.

Dallas Renegades



Houston Roughnecks

Los Angeles Wildcats

New York Guardians

St. Louis BattleHawks

Seattle Dragons

Tampa Bay Vipers

DC Defenders

Watch the Los Angeles Wildcats take on the Houston Roughnecks on the first day of the XFL’s new season at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. Stay tuned the following Sunday as the Tampa Bay Vipers take on the New York Guardians at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. Both games will air on FOX.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.

