UFL: XFL champion Arlington Renegades to face USFL champion Birmingham Stallions in season opener

The new United Football League will open its 2024 season in North Texas next month.

The league is made up of teams from the former XFL and USFL, which merged late last year.

That includes the Arlington Renegades, who won the XFL championship last season.

The Renegades will play their first game as a UFL team on Saturday, March 30 at home against the Birmingham Stallions, who were last year’s USFL champs.

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 13: Arlington Renegades wide receiver Sal Cannella (80) catches a short pass for the first touchdown of the game during the inaugural XFL Championship between the D.C. Defenders and the Arlington Renegades at the Alamodome on Ma Expand

Arlington head coach Bob Stoops said the newly formed league offers a lot of chances for growth in 2024.

"The quality of play with the players, I think instead of dividing the players into 16 teams, now it’ll be eight teams. So, I see the talent even improving on everybody’s team overall, and plus our viewership," he said. "With the FOX channels, I also think it’s going to allow us to have exposure this coming year as well."

Arlington’s game against Birmingham will air live on FOX 4.

The Renegades will continue to play home games at Choctaw Stadium, the former home of the Texas Rangers.

To see the full schedule, visit www.theufl.com/schedule.