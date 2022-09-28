Post-tropical Ian lashes South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida
Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone Friday afternoon, but the threat of dangerous storm surge, flash flooding and high winds remains.
Hurricane Ian: Coppell woman describes panic as floodwaters drew closer to her home
Coppell resident Kim Clark is one of several people in Florida cleaning up after finding herself in Hurricane Ian's path.
Survivors speak of Hurricane Ian’s wrath at Florida trailer park
“I literally watched my house disappear with everything in it, right before my eyes,” one survivor said. The man added that he initially planned to stay home and ride the storm out.
NOAA maps show street-by-street views of Hurricane Ian's destruction
Before-and-after photos from NOAA flights show the street-level damage Hurricane Ian left behind in Sanibel, Cape Coral, and Fort Myers. Here’s how to look up a specific street or address.
North Texas groups helping with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Florida
Volunteers and equipment from North Texas will help the people of Florida clean up the damage and devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. That includes teams of paramedics and the Texas Baptist Men.
Disney, Universal reopening after weathering Hurricane Ian
Orlando theme parks that temporarily shut their doors in the face of Hurricane Ian are beginning to reopen.
Hurricane Ian heading for the Carolinas after slamming Florida
The National Hurricane Center placed Ian about 145 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina and forecast a “life-threatening storm surge” and hurricane conditions along the Carolina coastal area later Friday.
FOX donates $1M to American Red Cross for Hurricane Ian relief efforts; how you can help too
Join FOX in our support of the American Red Cross relief efforts and help people affected by Hurricane Ian.
North Texas organizations arrive in Florida to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
The recovery in Florida is beginning with power restored today for about a half million homes, but there are still another two million without power officials say. Hundreds of North Texans are now there to help.
Hurricane Ian viral footage: Water bursts through condo like a scene out of 'The Shining'
Rescue crews are wading through water and using boats to rescue Florida residents stranded in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian slams Florida: What we know on Day 2
Now a tropical storm, Ian continues to bring life-threatening flooding, storm surge and high winds to parts of Florida before moving toward Georgia and the Carolinas.
Video: Hurricane Ian wipes out Fort Myers Beach, Florida
It’s one of several barrier islands in southwest Florida that were hit hardest by Ian’s wrath.
Florida flamingos ride out Hurricane Ian in bathroom
As Hurricane Ian came ashore Wednesday, millions of Floridians either evacuated or hunkered down at home. That included some of St. Petersburg’s most famous feathered friends.
Watch: Firefighters smash car window to rescue woman from Ian floodwaters
Firefighters in Naples waded through deep floodwater Wednesday to rescue a woman trapped in her car as Hurricane Ian pounded Florida’s west coast.
Hurricane Ian: How you can help victims and avoid scams
Several charities are offering ways to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida.
Hurricane Ian downgrades to Category 1, dangerous winds, storm surge continue to batter Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa just after 3 p.m. ET, bringing catastrophic storm surge and winds to the state.
North Texan with home in Florida rides out Hurricane Ian; Texas groups ready to help with aftermath
A Coppell resident who has a second home in Florida decided to ride out Hurricane Ian.
Tree branch hits Jim Cantore during Hurricane Ian report: 'Just give me a minute'
Where’s Jim Cantore? It’s a popular question anytime bad weather is in the forecast. Turns out he’s dodging Hurricane Ian storm debris in Punta Gorda, Florida – with mixed results.
Hurricane Ian: Denton power crews headed to Florida
Denton Municipal Electric crews are making their way to Florida to help restore power.
Hurricane hunters say Ian flight was ‘worst’ of their careers: ‘dropped 1,200 feet instantaneously’
"Your first flight was my worst flight ever," a pilot who flew over Hurricane Ian said. "It was the worst thing you could want to happen as a pilot."