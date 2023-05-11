Dallas Newspaper Wars (1984)
Report from August 1984 detailing the newspaper battle between the Dallas Times Herald and Dallas Morning News, which was at full throttle during the Republican National Convention.

Space Shuttle Challenger Explosion, 1986
Clarice Tinsley reports live from the Johnson Space Center in Houston, TX on Jan. 28, 1986 after the fatal explosion of the Space Shuttle Challenger during liftoff in Florida.