SMU football gets NCAA Death Penalty (1987)
Feb. 25, 1987 report on sanctions that wound up shutting down SMU's football program for two years.
Texas Rangers Spring Training (1982)
Dale Hansen discusses the Rangers' prospects in the March 1982 newscast.
Dallas Cowboys training camp (1988)
Paul Crane reports from what would be Tom Landry's final training camp as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
Jim Varney's Channel 4 News Team Promo (1985)
Jim Varney as Ernest P. Worrell sells viewers on the news team of Clarice Tinsley, Steve Bosh, James Spann and Paul Crane.
Jim Varney - Ernest KDFW Weather Promo (1985)
Jim Varney as Ernest P. Worrell lets viewers know they can count on the forecast of Ch. 4 meteorologist James Spann.
George W. Bush at Republican National Convention (1988)
Clarice Tinsley interviews George W. Bush live from the convention hall as the 1988 Republican Convention gets underway in New Orleans.
Dallas Newspaper Wars (1984)
Report from August 1984 detailing the newspaper battle between the Dallas Times Herald and Dallas Morning News, which was at full throttle during the Republican National Convention.
Space Shuttle Challenger Explosion, 1986
Clarice Tinsley reports live from the Johnson Space Center in Houston, TX on Jan. 28, 1986 after the fatal explosion of the Space Shuttle Challenger during liftoff in Florida.