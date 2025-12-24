‘Santa’ shares miraculous stroke survival story

The Brief A North Texas "Santa" is back to work after surviving a debilitating stroke that initially left him unable to walk or talk. His recovery followed a grueling two-year journey involving surgery, 10 weeks of hospitalization, and extensive rehabilitation at UT Southwestern. While he has regained his "Ho Ho Ho," his wife is handling the driving duties this season as he continues his recovery.



A North Texas man who is one of Santa’s helpers is sharing his miraculous story of recovery after surviving a stroke.

The backstory:

For the past 27 years, Brent Rasmussen and his wife, Tenesa, have helped to spread the joy and magic of Christmas dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus.

"We love it. Bringing the magic to each child in the Christmas season is our goal," he said.

But two years ago, Rasmussen had a debilitating stroke. He was unable to walk or talk and had a feeding tube. Doctors warned his family that he might never fully recover.

After surgery, 10.5 weeks in the hospital, and months of rehab therapy at UT Southwestern, he’s back on the job in time for Christmas.

What they're saying:

"There was nothing to do but just be there, be there with him, listen to him, be his advocate," said Tenesa Rasmussen.

"For Santa today, it’s incredible he made a remarkable recovery. It’s really a testament to his hard work, his dedication from his wife," said Dr. Egle Richards, a physical therapist with UT Southwestern.

Dr. Richards believes Rasmussen wouldn’t have made such a remarkable recovery if he hadn’t worked so hard.

"And I told Egle I needed my ho ho ho back. And she just said, ‘You want your Ho Ho Ho back?’ I said yes. And she said, ‘Well, what is your Ho Ho Ho?’ And I said, ‘Ho Ho Ho. Ho Ho Ho, Merry Christmas!’" Rasmussen said.

What's next:

Rasmussen is back to helping Santa check the naughty and nice list ahead of the big night.

He still can’t drive, though. His wife has the steady hand to guide the sleigh this year.