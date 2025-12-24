Warmest Christmas in Dallas? Record highs possible this week

The Brief Record-breaking heat is expected in North Texas this Christmas, with temperatures potentially matching or exceeding the record of 82°F. Warm conditions will persist through Friday and most of Sunday, with many last-minute shoppers opting for shorts over sweaters. A cold front is expected to arrive early next week, finally dropping afternoon temperatures back into the 40s and 50s.



This could be the warmest Christmas on record in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Christmas Forecast

What we know:

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, the heat will be the norm through the rest of the week.

After some morning clouds and patchy fog on Wednesday morning, the sun and clouds, along with a south breeze, will warm things up into the 80s.

It will be more of the same on Thursday for Christmas Day. Temperatures are expected to be close to or over the record of 82 degrees by the afternoon.

More sunshine and record highs are in the forecast for Friday and the early part of the weekend.

The next cold front has slowed down, which means it will still be mild most of Sunday. The colder air won’t arrive until the start of next week.

Mornings will be in the 30s, with high temperatures only in the 40s and 50s by the afternoons.

By the numbers:

According to the National Weather Service, a record high of 82 degrees was set four years ago on Dec. 25, 2021. The high has been in the 50s for the past three years.

NWS considers 56 degrees the normal temperature for North Texas based on averages from 1991 to 2020.

Shoppers in Shorts

What they're saying:

Crowds of people were out doing their last-minute shopping at the Shops at Legacy in Plano on Christmas Eve. Many were wearing shorts.

They either said they loved the warm weather or hated it.

"Love it," said Ralph Millis. "It gives me the flexibility to mix it up and be in long sleeves or short sleeves."

"I absolutely hate it. I lived in Chicago for five years and I actually love the cold weather. So, not being able to wear the pretty sweaters, the coats. And whenever you go shopping here they have that on display so it’s just kind of sad to not be able to wear it," added Haley Pfaffenberger.