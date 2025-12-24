Trackdown: Help find Alice Fisher’s masked murderers

The Brief Dallas police are seeking three masked suspects who allegedly broke into the wrong apartment and murdered a disabled woman in January. The victim, Alice Fisher, was shot nine times in what detectives describe as a "senseless" act involving an innocent woman with no known criminal ties. Investigators have no leads and are asking for help from the public to identify a dark gray Ford Escape missing its front license plate and radio antenna.



Dallas police need help finding the trio of masked men who seemingly went to the wrong apartment and mercilessly murdered a woman.

Alice Fisher’s Murder

The backstory:

Alice Fisher was shot nine times in her West Dallas apartment back in January.

"This case, it involves an older lady that really didn’t have anything. She wasn’t involved in anything out here. She had some medical problems," said Det. Joshua Conklin with the Dallas Police Department’s homicide unit.

FOX 4 covered the case extensively, but police still have no leads. That’s why it’s now being featured on Trackdown.

Dig deeper:

Video taken just before the senseless act of violence shows the suspects’ dark gray or possibly black Ford Escape driving by Fisher’s home at the Kingbridge Crossing Apartments, which is a Dallas Housing Authority property.

"It’s going to drive by. It’s going to come back and back in. Three Black males, possibly younger, exit the vehicle and go toward the apartment. They’re going to end up making entry and shooting the complainant and then leaving in that same vehicle," Det. Conklin said. "They’re all pretty much covered with masks, all black clothing. Obviously, they have some firearms in their hands. The vehicle is a little distinct. It doesn’t have a front license plate and the radio antenna on the top of the vehicle is missing. So that was like kind of a key distinction of the vehicle."

What you can do:

Conklin believes someone knows what happened. People who commit crimes like this rarely keep it to themselves.

"Usually they’re telling something to somebody, even if it’s just one person. Usually they’re saying something to someone," he said. "If anyone’s heard anything, reach out to me."

Tipsters can contact the detective directly at 214-671-3488 or joshua.conklin@dallaspolice.gov.

