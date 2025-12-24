Expand / Collapse search

$1.7B Christmas miracle: 4th largest Powerball jackpot up for grabs

Published  December 24, 2025 9:48pm CST
Lottery
One of the largest Powerball jackpots in history is up for grabs this Christmas Eve. A lot of people are hoping for a nice big paycheck for Christmas.

The Brief

    • The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.7 billion for the Christmas Eve drawing, marking the fourth-largest prize in the game's history.
    • The winner can choose a massive $781 million lump-sum cash option before taxes, sparking a surge in ticket sales across the country.
    • The winning numbers will be drawn tonight at 9:59 p.m.

DALLAS - In a little less than an hour, someone may become a billionaire.

High stakes and Holiday hopes

What we know:

While kids may be dreaming of toys, adults are dreaming in numbers, hoping Santa brings a Powerball payday.

Outside of Fuel City in Dallas, under a sign that reads ‘Where dreams come true’, some folks are hoping luck is on their side. And inside, the Powerball jackpot climbed to $1.7 billion, the fourth largest in history. Some folks are going all in.

With a cash option of $781,000,000. Imaginations are running wild.

Dreaming big in North Texas

What they're saying:

"People are asking for $100 worth, $200 worth. Just the high numbers, you know?" said resident Jason Flores.

"You know, I’m going to do a little bit of traveling, investing. You know, take care of some family members," said local resident and hopeful lotto winner Derrick Brown.

For some, it would mean a fresh start. For others, it means giving back.

"Oh, gosh, I don’t even know. New house probably," said resident Amanda Chestnut.

"I’d go to each of those homeless people that, unfortunately, I’m unable to bless, because I feel like it, but I can’t. I don’t have it," said Gina Riley.

Beating the Holiday odds

Dig deeper:

Although these North Texans know the odds of striking it big, it may be a long shot. One can still dare to imagine.

"I’m dreaming, and I believe I’m lucky, I’ve got a lucky hand. So I might be that person," said Crystal Parker while buying a lottery ticket.

A rare Christmas connection

What's next:

Only once has Powerball been won on Christmas Eve. That was back in 2011, and the jackpot was $128,000,000.

Tonight's drawing is at 9:59 p.m. and we'll have the winning numbers at 10 p.m.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by FOX 4's Casey Stegall.

