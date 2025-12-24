$1.7B Christmas miracle: 4th largest Powerball jackpot up for grabs
DALLAS - In a little less than an hour, someone may become a billionaire.
One of the largest Powerball jackpots in history is up for grabs this Christmas Eve. A lot of people are hoping for a nice big paycheck for Christmas.
High stakes and Holiday hopes
What we know:
While kids may be dreaming of toys, adults are dreaming in numbers, hoping Santa brings a Powerball payday.
Outside of Fuel City in Dallas, under a sign that reads ‘Where dreams come true’, some folks are hoping luck is on their side. And inside, the Powerball jackpot climbed to $1.7 billion, the fourth largest in history. Some folks are going all in.
With a cash option of $781,000,000. Imaginations are running wild.
Dreaming big in North Texas
What they're saying:
"People are asking for $100 worth, $200 worth. Just the high numbers, you know?" said resident Jason Flores.
"You know, I’m going to do a little bit of traveling, investing. You know, take care of some family members," said local resident and hopeful lotto winner Derrick Brown.
For some, it would mean a fresh start. For others, it means giving back.
"Oh, gosh, I don’t even know. New house probably," said resident Amanda Chestnut.
"I’d go to each of those homeless people that, unfortunately, I’m unable to bless, because I feel like it, but I can’t. I don’t have it," said Gina Riley.
Beating the Holiday odds
Dig deeper:
Although these North Texans know the odds of striking it big, it may be a long shot. One can still dare to imagine.
"I’m dreaming, and I believe I’m lucky, I’ve got a lucky hand. So I might be that person," said Crystal Parker while buying a lottery ticket.
A rare Christmas connection
What's next:
Only once has Powerball been won on Christmas Eve. That was back in 2011, and the jackpot was $128,000,000.
Tonight's drawing is at 9:59 p.m. and we'll have the winning numbers at 10 p.m.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by FOX 4's Casey Stegall.