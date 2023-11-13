What's next for the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series?

The Texas Rangers are setting their sights on next season and some possible additions to the team.

It’s not too soon to start talking about the 2024 baseball season, especially if you’re a Rangers fan. Spring training in Surprise, Arizona is only about three months away.

Rangers Hall of Fame play-by-play announcer since 1979, Eric Nadel, sat down with FOX 4’s Mike Doocy on Free 4 All Sunday night.

He said he’ll be back in the booth next season. He believes pretty much everyone’s going to be back in 2024.

One notable exception could be starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery. Nadel said the Rangers likely want to keep him, but only time will tell.

"They’re not gonna lose much. You know, they might lose Jordan Montgomery and that’s a guy they’ll want to pursue and have come back. But they’ll be some new faces, probably in the bullpen.," he said. "But the core of the team is gonna be there. And the Rangers will have a full year of Evan Carter."

In the off-season, Nadel also believes the Rangers are in the running to acquire Shohei Ohtani, the Angels’ superstar pitcher and power hitter.

Nadel said the possibility of Ohtani in a Rangers uniform cannot be ruled out.

"I think it’s realistic the Rangers will pursue him. They tried to get him in a trade. So, I’m sure they’ll go after him," he said. "You know, I don’t really know much about him. He seems to be a very private person. I don’t really have a feel for what he wants. Obviously, he wants a lot of money. And he’s going to get it from wherever he eventually signs. But there are probably at least four or five teams in the sort of price range he’ll be talking about."

And certainly, the Rangers having just won a World Series could be a very appealing destination for Ohtani.

"But the starting rotation return, everybody except Montgomery. And maybe Montgomery stays and if not, they get a similar caliber catcher to replace him. So, I imagine the Rangers will go into the season as the favorite [to win the American League West]," Nadel said.

That’s something the team didn’t do this past season. The Astros claimed that title.