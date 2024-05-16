Expand / Collapse search

1 killed in Godley plane crash

By
Published  May 16, 2024 7:27am CDT
Johnson County
FOX 4
article

GODLEY, Texas - One person was killed when a small plane crashed in Johnson County Wednesday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. near Highway 4 and FM 2331 in Godley. That’s about 30 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

At some point, the Godley Fire Department said the plane caught fire. Once it was extinguished, firefighters confirmed one fatality.

Featured

Family of Burleson 4-year-old killed in floodwaters: 'Learn from our tragedy. Turn around'
article

Family of Burleson 4-year-old killed in floodwaters: 'Learn from our tragedy. Turn around'

Lucas Warren died when the car he was riding in with his parents was washed away in floodwater earlier this month. His family now hopes others will learn from their tragedy.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.

The FAA is expected to release more information after an investigation.