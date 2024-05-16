1 killed in Godley plane crash

article

One person was killed when a small plane crashed in Johnson County Wednesday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. near Highway 4 and FM 2331 in Godley. That’s about 30 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

At some point, the Godley Fire Department said the plane caught fire. Once it was extinguished, firefighters confirmed one fatality.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.

The FAA is expected to release more information after an investigation.