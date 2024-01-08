Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Cowboys playoff tickets: How much you'll have to pay

By
Published 
Dallas Cowboys
FOX 4

Woman creates Cowboys bingo for husband's reactions

A Frisco woman decided to have a little fun with her husband's reactions to Dallas Cowboys games. A video of her playing bingo while watching his reactions to the game has gone viral with more than 25 million views on TikTok.

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys are playing their first home playoff game in two seasons on Sunday afternoon against the Green Bay Packers and people are paying top dollar for a chance to see the game in person.

The Cowboys released a small number of playoff tickets, which quickly sold out.

There are tickets available on the resale market.

Here is what the FOX 4 Digital Team was able to find on a few of the most popular resale sites on Monday afternoon.

If you would rather watch the game at home, you can always watch on FOX 4.

Seat Geek

Cheapest Ticket Overall: $103 before fees - Standing Room Only

Cheapest Seat: $217 each before fees - Section 432, Row 5

Cheapest in the 100 level: $483 each before fees - Section 149, Row 21

Ticketmaster

Cheapest Ticket Overall: $130 before fees - Standing Room Only

Cheapest Seat: $292 each before fees - Section 442, Row 18

Cheapest in the 100 level: $605 before fees - Section 124, Row 19

StubHub

Cheapest Ticket Overall: $109 before fees - Standing Room Only

Cheapest Seat: $258 before fees - Section 439, Row 29

Cheapest in the 100 level: $511 before fees - Section 146, Row 20

Vivid Seats

Cheapest Ticket Overall: $117 before fees - Standing Room Only

Cheapest Seat: $245 before fees - Section 432, Row 11

Cheapest in the 100 level: $614 before fees - Section 101, Row 14

Gametime

Cheapest Ticket Overall: $107 before fees - Standing Room Only

Cheapest Seat: $246 before fees - Section 423, Row 21

Cheapest in the 100 level: $539 before fees - Section 149, Row 18