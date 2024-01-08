Dallas Cowboys playoff tickets: How much you'll have to pay
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys are playing their first home playoff game in two seasons on Sunday afternoon against the Green Bay Packers and people are paying top dollar for a chance to see the game in person.
The Cowboys released a small number of playoff tickets, which quickly sold out.
There are tickets available on the resale market.
Here is what the FOX 4 Digital Team was able to find on a few of the most popular resale sites on Monday afternoon.
If you would rather watch the game at home, you can always watch on FOX 4.
Seat Geek
Cheapest Ticket Overall: $103 before fees - Standing Room Only
Cheapest Seat: $217 each before fees - Section 432, Row 5
Cheapest in the 100 level: $483 each before fees - Section 149, Row 21
Ticketmaster
Cheapest Ticket Overall: $130 before fees - Standing Room Only
Cheapest Seat: $292 each before fees - Section 442, Row 18
Cheapest in the 100 level: $605 before fees - Section 124, Row 19
StubHub
Cheapest Ticket Overall: $109 before fees - Standing Room Only
Cheapest Seat: $258 before fees - Section 439, Row 29
Cheapest in the 100 level: $511 before fees - Section 146, Row 20
Vivid Seats
Cheapest Ticket Overall: $117 before fees - Standing Room Only
Cheapest Seat: $245 before fees - Section 432, Row 11
Cheapest in the 100 level: $614 before fees - Section 101, Row 14
Gametime
Cheapest Ticket Overall: $107 before fees - Standing Room Only
Cheapest Seat: $246 before fees - Section 423, Row 21
Cheapest in the 100 level: $539 before fees - Section 149, Row 18