Dallas Cowboys call for 'white out' from fans in playoff game against Green Bay Packers

The Dallas Cowboys start their playoff run Sunday against the Green Bay Packers and the team is asking for fans to wear all white for the occasion.

AT&T Stadium called for a "white out" by fans for the first round of the playoffs.

The Cowboys are the second seed in the NFC for the first time since 1994.

That year, the Cowboys lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

Sunday's game will be the first at AT&T Stadium since January 16, 2022, when they lost the 49ers.

Dallas Cowboys Playoff Tickets

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys fans cheer during the first quarter of a game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Ge Expand

If you are looking to go to the game against the Green Bay Packers, it will cost you.

The limited number of tickets available for Sunday's game have been sold out, but there are some available on the resale market.

The cheapest tickets we could find for a standing room only spot was $106 on Monday morning.

If you can't make it out to the stadium you can always watch the game on FOX 4 at 3:30 p.m.