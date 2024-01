After clinching the NFC East and #2 seed, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round.

The Cowboys finished the season 12-5 after a 38-10 win over the Commanders.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will take on his former team, who he led to a Super Bowl win.

The Packers get into the playoffs as the #7 seed with a 9-8 record.