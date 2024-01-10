Dallas Cowboys Injury Update: Stephon Gilmore expects to play Sunday

Dallas Cowboys starting cornerback Stephon Gilmore says he expects to play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, despite injuring his shoulder in the final game of the season.

Gilmore dislocated his shoulder during the Week 18 game against the Washington Commanders and has not participated in practice since.

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 10: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore (21) lines up against Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 10, 2023 at AT&T

The veteran corner addressed the media on Wednesday and said he will be on the field.

"We have a great opportunity in front of us and trying to take full advantage of it, because, you know, it's not easy to get here. So we're going to need everybody," Gilmore said.

The defensive back was asked if he would have to wear a harness to help support his shoulder during the game.

"Maybe," he replied.

He says he has worn a harness on the field before and just wants to be able to be himself.

"A lot of guys have a lot of things throughout the season they have to play through," he said. "It’s just another thing for myself. I’ve played through a lot this year. It comes with the territory and you have to make it work."

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that Gilmore is making "really good progress" as he recovers from the injury.

Gilmore will be a key member of the Cowboys defense as they attempt to stop the Green Bay Packers offense and QB Jordan Love, who is coming off back-to-back NFC Offensive Player of the Week wins.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, who returned to the field against the Commanders after missing a month of action, did not practice with an ankle injury.

Guard Tyler Smith was limited with a foot issue.

You can watch the Cowboys take on the Green Bay Packers on FOX 4 this Sunday at 3:30.