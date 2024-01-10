Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn a hot name in coaching carousel

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to take on the Green Bay Packers this Sunday in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, but defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's name is being talked about for a very different reason.

The Cowboys have received multiple interview requests from teams wanting to talk to Quinn as they look for a new coach.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 17: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys gestures to fans prior to the game prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills w Expand

The Washington Commanders, Carolina Panther and Los Angeles Charges have asked to interview Quinn for their vacant head coaching jobs.

Related article

On Wednesday, the Seattle Seahawks announced that head coach Pete Carroll would be removed from his job on the sidelines.

Speculation quickly began that Quinn, defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks championship team in 2013, could be the guy to replace Carroll.

Quinn has interviewed for other head coaching positions after each of the last two seasons, but both times he opted to stay in Dallas.

Before taking the defensive coordinator job in Dallas, Quinn was the head coach for the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020, going 43-42.

READ MORE: Jerry Jones denies Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy's job is in jeopardy

The Dallas Cowboys defense has been top seven in the NFL in points allowed for all three seasons under Quinn.

You can watch the Cowboys and Packers play this Sunday at 3:30 on FOX 4.