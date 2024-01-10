How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers - channel, stream, and more
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys will host the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round on Sunday.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers
What: Dallas Cowboys (12-5) vs. Green Bay Packers (9-8)
When: Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 3:30 p.m.
Where: AT&T Stadium
How to watch: In Dallas, you can watch the entire game on FOX 4. If you're outside the DFW area, you can catch it on all FOX stations throughout Texas. You can stream it on the NFL app and NFL Network. NFL rules prohibit FOX 4 from streaming the game so, as much as we'd LOVE to stream the games here, we can't. Sorry.