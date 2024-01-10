Expand / Collapse search

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers - channel, stream, and more

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys: Tony Casillas on playoff pressure

Former Dallas Cowboy Tony Casillas talks about what it is like to be in a playoff game, what Mike McCarthy's future will hold and the key to stopping Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers offense on Sunday.

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys will host the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers

What: Dallas Cowboys (12-5) vs. Green Bay Packers (9-8)

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 3:30 p.m.

Where: AT&T Stadium

How to watch: In Dallas, you can watch the entire game on FOX 4. If you're outside the DFW area, you can catch it on all FOX stations throughout Texas. You can stream it on the NFL app and NFL Network. NFL rules prohibit FOX 4 from streaming the game so, as much as we'd LOVE to stream the games here, we can't. Sorry.